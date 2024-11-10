A Beautiful Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — A calm Sunday in store across the area with temperatures this afternoon in the upper 60s. Look for northwest winds 5-10 mph and sunny skies.

For the start of Veteran's Day, a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid 40s. By the afternoon, look for highs near 70° with calm winds and mostly sunny skies.

Similar conditions for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70°.

An isolated chance for a shower is possible Wednesday morning. Not everyone will see rain but dry conditions by the afternoon. Highs drop in the low 60s with north winds 10-20 mph.

Dry with lots of sunshine for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

