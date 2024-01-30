Watch Now
A beautiful and sunny Tuesday

Enjoy the next few days. A beautiful stretch of weather continues through midweek
Enjoy the next few days as a beautiful stretch of weather continues through midweek. Rain chance will increase Friday and into the upcoming weekend.
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 06:32:08-05

TULSA, Okla — Another beautiful day across Green Country! Outdoor plans are a go with highs in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Grab a coat of jacket tonight as temps will cool back into the mid 30s for tomorrow morning.

A light south breeze will give temps a boost Wednesday may end up a couple of degrees warmer along with abundant sunshine. Thursday’s highs temps mush 70F in spots! Take advantage of the next few days if you can.

We’ll notice clouds increasing Friday as moisture begins to increase over the region. It’s possible we see a few showers during the daytime hours on Friday, but rain chances look to be higher by Friday night and into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend with the clouds and rain, but warm enough for precipitation will stay liquid, and not wintry.

