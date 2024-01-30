A beautiful and sunny Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Another beautiful day across Green Country! Outdoor plans are a go with highs in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Grab a coat of jacket tonight as temps will cool back into the mid 30s for tomorrow morning.

A light south breeze will give temps a boost Wednesday may end up a couple of degrees warmer along with abundant sunshine. Thursday’s highs temps mush 70F in spots! Take advantage of the next few days if you can.

We’ll notice clouds increasing Friday as moisture begins to increase over the region. It’s possible we see a few showers during the daytime hours on Friday, but rain chances look to be higher by Friday night and into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend with the clouds and rain, but warm enough for precipitation will stay liquid, and not wintry.

