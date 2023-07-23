Watch Now
90s Return to the Forecast Today

Heat Building In for the Upcoming Work Week
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 09:48:22-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Mainly sunny with the return of southwesterly winds and warmer temperatures. Highs today will be near average in the low to mid-90s.

Some rain/storm activity could drop down into our far NE region late this afternoon and evening, but chances overall remaining slim with more dry time expected.

Warmer weather overnight with lows around 70 degrees.

Heat will build across the area for the upcoming work week with temperatures around 100 an heat indices upward of 110 degrees.

