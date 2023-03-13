USDA proposing new nutrition standards

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The USDA is proposing new changes to the long-term nutrition standards. The goal is to reduce the amount of sugar and sodium allowed in school breakfasts and lunches.

Emily McNally, Director of child nutrition for Broken Arrow public schools, says it's important to have perimeters in place.

Her concern is the drastic measures of these new requirements by limiting added sugar and sodium in school meals.

“Like when we look at added sugar, that’s going to hinder our ability to produce and purchase yogurt which is a great source of calcium for our students.”

McNally says Broken Arrow schools do have a cutoff time.

The USDA is calling for a 20% decrease in sodium for the 2024 school year and then in 2025, another 20-25% decrease. Although these are only proposed changes, she says they are already bracing for impact.

“Our child nutrition specialist is going around to all our elementary sites and showcasing her magic broccoli. This is roasted broccoli seasoned with a sodium free spice blend and sprinkled with a little bit of parmesan cheese.”

The goal is to re-invent recipes and make new items to show the children that they will fit in the new recommendations and hopefully get the kids to accept new foods.

Every 5 years she says there is a new national standard for nutrition for the American public, so this isn't something new.

