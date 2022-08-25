Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Sand Springs at Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Friday Night Live kicks off the 2022-23 high school football season in Sapulpa as the Chieftans host Sand Springs in the latest installment of the Highway 97 Rivalry.

The longtime rivalry is knotted up at 45 wins each, letting Friday's winner break the tie.

Sapulpa is coming off of a 6-5 season that earned them a spot in the postseason. The Chieftans lost to McAlester in the first round of the playoffs.

Sand Springs throttled Sapulpa 53-26 at Charles Page High School in last season's meeting. The Sandites is looking to build on last year's 8-4 record that led them into playoffs and a first-round win over Del City.

2 News Oklahoma's Friday Night Live pregame show will be on-site at Sapulpa High School at 6 p.m.

