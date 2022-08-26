Photos: Friday Night Live Tailgate at Sapulpa (Week 0)

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A look around our first Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 football season at Sapulpa High School as the Chieftans host Sand Springs. Aug. 26, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

A look around our first Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 football season at Sapulpa High School as the Chieftans host Sand Springs. Aug. 26, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

A look around our first Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 football season at Sapulpa High School as the Chieftans host Sand Springs. Aug. 26, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

A look around our first Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 football season at Sapulpa High School as the Chieftans host Sand Springs. Aug. 26, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

A look around our first Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 football season at Sapulpa High School as the Chieftans host Sand Springs. Aug. 26, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

A look around our first Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 football season at Sapulpa High School as the Chieftans host Sand Springs. Aug. 26, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

Prev 1 / Ad Next