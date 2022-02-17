University of Tulsa football 2022 football schedule released

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa announced the release of its 2022 football schedule on Thursday.

The Golden Hurricane will face off against seven bowl teams and three top-20 teams from the 2021 season including Ole Miss and conference rival and College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati.

Other non-conference games for TU include the season-opener at Wyoming, the home-opener against Northern Illinois, and another home matchup against Jacksonville State.

The Golden Hurricane is coming off of two-straight bowl appearances including a win over Old Dominion in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

They've finished with six or more wins in four of head coach Phillip Montgomery's seven seasons at the helm.

They'll close out the 2022 regular season on the road against the Houston Cougars on the weekend of Nov. 25/26, either Friday or Saturday. The exact day is expected to be announced during the first week of October.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022 football season:

Sept. 3 — at Wyoming

Sept. 10 — vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 17 — vs. Jacksonville State

Sept. 24 — at Ole Miss

Oct. 1 — vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 8 — at Navy

Oct. 21 — at Temple

Oct. 29 — vs. SMU

Nov. 5 — vs. Tulane

Nov. 10 — at Memphis

Nov. 18 — vs. South Florida

Nov. 25/26 — at Houston

Dec. 3 — American Athletic Conference Championship

