Union duo selected in 2023 NFL Draft

TULSA, OK -- — Ricky Stromberg and Isaiah McGuire were both at the same table signing their NLI to play college football.

Within 24 hours, both learned they would be playing in the NFL.

Stromberg, a former Arkansas center, was taken with the 34 pick of the third round (97 overall) to the Washington Commanders.

It set up for an interesting game of phone tag.

"Washington tried to call my phone, but my phone didn't work. Of course," Stromberg said.

"I said, 'Yeah, Ricky Stromberg please'," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said. "The guy says, 'Who?'. I said, 'Ricky!'. He said, 'You act like you know me.' 'Stromberg, please?' 'Oh, you got the wrong number.'

"Then they called my dad. So, my dad rushes into the room and says, 'It's Washington. It's Washington, Stromberg said. "I couldn't really hear him because he was talking so fast. I picked up the phone and it was Coach Rivera. I was just in shock."

McGuire heard his name called early on the final day of the draft.

The Cleveland Browns selected McGuire with the 24 pick in the fourth round (126 overall).

McGuire played his college football at Missouri.

