Tulsa to hire LA Tech's Eric Konkol as next men's basketball coach, per reports

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is expected to hire Eric Konkol away from Louisiana Tech to be the Golden Hurricane's next head basketball coach, multiple reports said Monday.

Konkol is coming off of his seventh season at LA Tech where he posted a 153-75 win-loss record, including the 2020-21 season where his Bulldogs won the C-USA regular-season championship.

Before coming to LA Tech in 2015, he spent several years as an assistant for programs like Miami (FL) and Tennessee. Konkol also worked on Buzz Peterson's staff as a student assistant for the Golden Hurricane when they won the NIT in 2000-01.

He's expected to be officially introduced at a news conference Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Konkol is replacing Frank Haith at TU who resigned last weekend after eight seasons at the helm.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

