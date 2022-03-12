Frank Haith Announces Resignation as Tulsa Basketball Coach

TULSA, Okla — Frank Haith announced his resignation Saturday after eight seasons as head men’s basketball coach at The University of Tulsa.

“I have enjoyed my time at The University of Tulsa and coaching the many young men who have made us proud as student-athletes and as they have gone on to live their lives after college,” said Haith. “My family and I will cherish the memories we have made here at the university and in the community.

At Tulsa, Haith led his first two teams to postseason competition, playing in the NIT in 2014-15 and the First Four of the NCAA Championship in the 2015-16 season.

In 2019-20, Haith was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after leading his team to an overall 21-10 record and a share of the AAC’s regular season title with a 13-5 league record.

Any possible postseason competition that season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have loved coaching these young men over the last eight years and the chance to build long-lasting relationships with them. The friendships that Pam and I have with so many in the community will always remain special to us. We thank the community for being supportive of our program and my family.

“The last two years have been extremely challenging in moving the program forward with the onslaught of COVID.

This year, Haith’s team compiled an 11-20 overall mark and finished 10th in the American Athletic Conference with a 4-14 record.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that was bestowed on me by President Steadman Upham and Dr. Derrick Gragg back in 2014. I wish the university and the basketball program the very best in the future,” said Haith.

Haith compiled an overall 139-108 record in his eight years with the Golden Hurricane to place second on the school’s all-time coaching wins list.

He has a career 343-237 on-court mark in 18 seasons as a collegiate head coach with previous stops at Miami (Fla.) and Missouri. Haith has led 10 of his teams to postseason play.

“We appreciate Frank for his commitment to The University of Tulsa and our basketball program during his eight years,” said Rick Dickson, TU’s vice president and director of athletics. “We thank Frank for his dedication and tireless efforts in leading our young men and wish him and his family well in their future endeavors.”

Haith became the 30th head coach in TU history on April 18, 2014, following three seasons as the head coach at Missouri.

“We are grateful for Frank’s dedication to our student-athletes and our campus community,” said university President Brad R. Carson. “The past two years have been challenging for everyone and have sparked many changes within college athletics. I am committed to ensuring our on-court performance is the best in the league and providing an exciting game-day experience for TU fans.”

