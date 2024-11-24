Tulsa Fires Kevin Wilson

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has fired Kevin Wilson, with one game to be played in his second season as Golden Hurricane Football’s Head Coach.

Wilson fell to a record of 7-16 in two seasons after a 63-30 loss at South Florida Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane lost nine games by 30 points or more under Wilson.

His teams have gone just 3-12 in American Athletic Conference play.

Athletics Director Justin Moore released a short statement Sunday:

"I would like to extend my gratitude to Coach Wilson for his devotion to The University of Tulsa, our student-athletes and the football program over the past two years. "Under his direction, our student-athletes excelled in the classroom and represented our university in a first-class manner. I wish nothing but the best for him and his family moving forward.

With the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics, we know the importance of positioning our football program and athletic department to thrive and excel in the upcoming years. Our standard will be to play in bowl games every season, compete for conference titles, and build a program that everyone connected to the Golden Hurricane will be proud of. Our national search for a new head coach begins today and I am confident that we will attract a strong pool of candidates who want to be at The University of Tulsa and who align with our vision for our football program.”

Current Wide Receivers coach Ryan Switzer has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Wilson did land a prize recruiting class in February. The 29-player class finished ranked in the 50’s nationally – making it TU’s highest rated class in at least 20 years.

A former Offensive Coordinator at Oklahoma & Ohio State, Wilson arrived at TU with a nearly unmatched track record of Offensive success. His Golden Hurricane Offenses however, have been among the least effective in the AAC, averaging fewer than 25 points per game.

A formal announcement has not been made by the University. The Golden Hurricane will conclude the 2024 season Saturday against Florida Atlantic.

