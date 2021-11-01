Thunder unveils 2021-22 City Edition jerseys, new court design

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its 2021-22 City Edition jerseys and a corresponding court design to go with them on Monday.

The bright, white "diamond" design is meant to correspond with the NBA's 75th anniversary.

>> Photos: Oklahoma City Thunder unveils 2021-22 City Edition jerseys, court

Oklahoma City Thunder The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday.

The "OKC" vertical lettering is meant to represent the franchise's 13 years of progress since establishing itself in Oklahoma City.

Thunder players will wear the jerseys at home games on Friday nights on a new "City Nights" court design, the first City Edition court the team has featured.

Oklahoma City Thunder The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday.

The City Edition jersey goes on sale Nov. 15.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

