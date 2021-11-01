Watch
Thunder unveils 2021-22 City Edition jerseys, new court design

Oklahoma City Thunder
Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 13:36:01-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its 2021-22 City Edition jerseys and a corresponding court design to go with them on Monday.

The bright, white "diamond" design is meant to correspond with the NBA's 75th anniversary.

>> Photos: Oklahoma City Thunder unveils 2021-22 City Edition jerseys, court

The "OKC" vertical lettering is meant to represent the franchise's 13 years of progress since establishing itself in Oklahoma City.

Thunder players will wear the jerseys at home games on Friday nights on a new "City Nights" court design, the first City Edition court the team has featured.

The City Edition jersey goes on sale Nov. 15.

