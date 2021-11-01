Photos: Oklahoma City Thunder unveils 2021-22 City Edition jerseys, court

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new court and corresponding 2021-22 City Edition jerseys on Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder

Prev 1 / Ad Next