'Tackle Breast Cancer' clinic held to benefit Jenks family

JENKS, Okla. — Coaches are always learning.

This week a virtual clinic is being held with coaches channeling in from all over the country, and all over the world. Some coaches are calling it the best clinic they have ever seen. All walks of football from the NFL to local high schools, rallying for a Jenks coach and his family.

In the Gaylor household, there are two coaches. Adam Gaylor, a defensive coordinator at Jenks, and his wife Kinsey.

"If we don't play well she will let us know about it," Adam Gaylor said. "She's hardcore and doesn't pull any punches, but she is supportive in every way that goes without saying."

In December, Kinsey Gaylor was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma. A rare form of breast cancer.

"I can't make it without (Kinsey)," Adam said. It's the first thing you think about when you hear cancer, malignant. That is the first thing you think about, worst-case scenario. I don't want to lose my wife."

Surgery, chemo, radiation and possible trips to specialists in Houston are all on the table.

"You also kind of have to let your guard down," Adam said. "People not only want to love on you, pray for you, but they also want to help out whether it's gifts or financially in this case."

"It's like, what can you do? You want to help out in some way," Jay Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson coached alongside Adam at Broken Arrow. Partnering with a mutual friend and well-known figure in the coaching world, Coach Vass, the two crafted the Gaylor Family Benefit Whiteboard Clinic.

"Adam has been tremendous with coaches reaching out to him and the help he has given high school staffs around the country," Wilkinson said. "For them to show the love back means a lot to him and Kinsey."

Coaches from around the country, power-five to local high schools, donating time for a 50-minute session on CoachTube. 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Gaylors.

"Once a couple of the guys got in the boat we were just like, let's keep firing away. Keep going," Wilkinson said.

After a few phone calls and texts, the four-day, three-hour per night event was complete.

"He sent me the final schedule and I'm going, Coach this is the best clinic I've ever seen," Adam said.

"I think it's going to be a record setting clinic by the time it's all said and done," Wilkinson said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

