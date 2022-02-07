Super Bowl: History of Oklahoma ties in the big game

TULSA, Okla. — The Super Bowl is headed for Los Angeles on Sunday as the Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's season finale.
A handful of players with Oklahoma ties like Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine are expected to be the latest in a long history of the Sooner State's attachments to the big game.
Here are some of the most notable players and coaches with Oklahoma ties in Super Bowl history:
Players:
- Troy Aikman — Henryetta High School
- Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, XXX Champion with Dallas Cowboys
- Mark Anderson — Booker T. Washington High School
- Super Bowl XLI Appearance with Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XLVI Appearance with New England Patriots
- Josh Brown — Foyil High School
- Super Bowl XL Appearance with Seattle Seahawks
- Tony Casillas — East Central High School, University of Oklahoma
- Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII Champion with Dallas Cowboys
- Chris Harris — Bixby High School
- Super Bowl XLVII Appearance & Super Bowl 50 Champion with Denver Broncos
- Thomas Henderson — Langston University
- Super Bowl X, XIII Appearances, Super Bowl XII Champion with Dallas Cowboys
- Keith Jackson — University of Oklahoma
- Super Bowl XXXI Champion with Green Bay Packers
- Kenny King — University of Oklahoma
- Super Bowl XV, XVII Champion with Oakland Raiders, LA Raiders
- Lane Johnson — University of Oklahoma
- Super Bowl LII Champion with Philadelphia Eagles
- Dexter Manley — Oklahoma State University
- Super Bowl XVII, XXII Champion and Super Bowl XVIII Appearance with Washington Redskins
- Robert Meacham — Booker T. Washington High School
- Super Bowl XLIV Champion with New Orleans Saints
- Russell Okung — Oklahoma State University
- Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and Super Bowl XLIX Appearance with Seattle Seahawks
- Antonio Smith — Oklahoma State University
- Super Bowl XLIII Appearance with Arizona Cardinals, Super Bowl 50 Champion with Denver Broncos
- Thurman Thomas — Oklahoma State University
- Super Bowl XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII Appearances with Buffalo Bills
- Spencer Tillman — University of Oklahoma
- Super Bowl XXIV Champion with San Francisco 49ers
- Daryl Williams — University of Oklahoma
- Super Bowl 50 Appearance with Carolina Panthers
- Kevin Williams — Oklahoma State University
- Super Bowl XLIX Appearance with Seattle Seahawks
Coaches:
- Jimmy Johnson — Coached at Oklahoma State from 1979 to 1983
- Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII Champion with Dallas Cowboys
- Lovie Smith — Played at University of Tulsa from 1976 to 1979
- Super Bowl XLI Appearance with Chicago Bears
- Barry Switzer — Coached at University of Oklahoma from 1973 to 1988
- Super Bowl XXX Champion with Dallas Cowboys
