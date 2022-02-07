Super Bowl: History of Oklahoma ties in the big game

TULSA, Okla. — The Super Bowl is headed for Los Angeles on Sunday as the Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's season finale.

A handful of players with Oklahoma ties like Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine are expected to be the latest in a long history of the Sooner State's attachments to the big game.

MORE >>> Super Bowl: Players tied to Oklahoma to play in season finale

Here are some of the most notable players and coaches with Oklahoma ties in Super Bowl history:

Players:

Troy Aikman — Henryetta High School

Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, XXX Champion with Dallas Cowboys



Doug Mills/AP FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman carries the ball during the first quarter of NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII against the Buffalo Bills in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

Mark Anderson — Booker T. Washington High School

Super Bowl XLI Appearance with Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XLVI Appearance with New England Patriots



David Duprey/AP New England Patriots Mark Anderson celebrates a sack against the New York Giants during the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

Josh Brown — Foyil High School

Super Bowl XL Appearance with Seattle Seahawks



ELAINE THOMPSON/AP Seattle Seahawks kicker Josh Brown lifts his arms to fans to encourage them after he kicked a field goal against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of a football game Monday, Nov. 27, 2006, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Tony Casillas — East Central High School, University of Oklahoma

Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII Champion with Dallas Cowboys



Ron Heflin/AP San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Steve Young (8), scrambles for three yards despite pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tony Casillas (75) in the second quarter of the NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 in Irving, Texas. The Cowboys prevailed 38-21. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

Chris Harris — Bixby High School

Super Bowl XLVII Appearance & Super Bowl 50 Champion with Denver Broncos



David Zalubowski/AP Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he walks a rope line after stepping off an airplane after returning to Colorado as the victor over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Thomas Henderson — Langston University

Super Bowl X, XIII Appearances, Super Bowl XII Champion with Dallas Cowboys



Anonymous/AP Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Thomas Anderson, left, and defensive tackle Randy White show their elation to a crowd gathered in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 1979 to welcome the Cowboys home after their 28-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Henderson, who predicted the win, saying the Rams didn't have enough class for the Super Bowl, scored the final touchdown against the Rams on a 68-yard interception play. The Cowboys will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIII in Miami, Jan. 21. (AP Photo)

Keith Jackson — University of Oklahoma

Super Bowl XXXI Champion with Green Bay Packers



DAVID PHILLIP/ASSOCIATED PRESS Green Bay Packers' Keith Jackson flips the football over the goal post after catching a second quarter touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Championship game in Irving, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 14, 1996. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

Kenny King — University of Oklahoma

Super Bowl XV, XVII Champion with Oakland Raiders, LA Raiders



Brian Horton/AP Oakland Raiders running back Kenny King breaks away from a tackle attempt by Cleveland Browns strong safety Clarence Scott for a gain in an AFC playoff game in Cleveland Sunday, Jan. 4, 1981. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)

Lane Johnson — University of Oklahoma

Super Bowl LII Champion with Philadelphia Eagles



Matt York/AP Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (17) and Lane Johnson celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Dexter Manley — Oklahoma State University

Super Bowl XVII, XXII Champion and Super Bowl XVIII Appearance with Washington Redskins



Ron Edmonds/ASSOCIATED PRESS Redskins player Dexter Manley, 72, trys to get the crowd into the game during a time-out for an instant replay call during the Rams Vs Washington wildcard game Sunday at R.F.K. Stadium in Washington, Dec. 28, 1986. The long time-out was caused by a fumble by the Rams and the officials used the replay to rule on the call, which took almost 3 minutes, in favor of the Redskins. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Robert Meacham — Booker T. Washington High School

Super Bowl XLIV Champion with New Orleans Saints



David Seelig/AP Robert Meacham #17of the New Orleans Saints, in action, before the game against the Saint Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome during an NFL game in Saint Louis on Sunday Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo/David Seelig)

Russell Okung — Oklahoma State University

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and Super Bowl XLIX Appearance with Seattle Seahawks



Paul Sancya/AP Seattle Seahawks' Russell Okung kisses the Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Seahawks won 43-8. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Antonio Smith — Oklahoma State University

Super Bowl XLIII Appearance with Arizona Cardinals, Super Bowl 50 Champion with Denver Broncos



Jeff Chiu/AP Denver Broncos defensive end Antonio Smith poses for team photos before an NFL football walk through practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Thurman Thomas — Oklahoma State University

Super Bowl XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII Appearances with Buffalo Bills



ED REINKE/AP Buffalo Bills' running back Thurman Thomas carries the ball during the first half of the Super Bowl ahead of New York Giants defense, Jan. 28, 1991. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Spencer Tillman — University of Oklahoma

Super Bowl XXIV Champion with San Francisco 49ers



Daryl Williams — University of Oklahoma

Super Bowl 50 Appearance with Carolina Panthers



Kevin Williams — Oklahoma State University

Super Bowl XLIX Appearance with Seattle Seahawks



Coaches:

Jimmy Johnson — Coached at Oklahoma State from 1979 to 1983

Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII Champion with Dallas Cowboys



Pat Sullivan/AP Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson cheers on his players in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 1994 in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Lovie Smith — Played at University of Tulsa from 1976 to 1979

Super Bowl XLI Appearance with Chicago Bears



Nam Y. Huh/AP Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith attends at a news conference at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., Friday, July 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Barry Switzer — Coached at University of Oklahoma from 1973 to 1988

Super Bowl XXX Champion with Dallas Cowboys



Ron Jenkins/AP Former Dallas Cowboys coach Barry Switzer smiles as he talks with others on the field during team warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

