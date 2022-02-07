Watch
Sports

Actions

Super Bowl: History of Oklahoma ties in the big game

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Ragan/AP
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman (8) prepares to release a fourth-quarter pass against the Buffalo Bulls during NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII, Jan. 31, 1993, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/ Susan Ragan, File)
LA Super Bowl 1993 Football
Posted at 2:34 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 15:34:23-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Super Bowl is headed for Los Angeles on Sunday as the Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's season finale.

A handful of players with Oklahoma ties like Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine are expected to be the latest in a long history of the Sooner State's attachments to the big game.

MORE >>> Super Bowl: Players tied to Oklahoma to play in season finale

Here are some of the most notable players and coaches with Oklahoma ties in Super Bowl history:

Players:

  • Troy Aikman — Henryetta High School
    • Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, XXX Champion with Dallas Cowboys
LA Super Bowl 1993 Football
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman carries the ball during the first quarter of NFL football's Super Bowl XXVII against the Buffalo Bills in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

  • Mark Anderson — Booker T. Washington High School
    • Super Bowl XLI Appearance with Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XLVI Appearance with New England Patriots
Mark Anderson
New England Patriots Mark Anderson celebrates a sack against the New York Giants during the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

  • Josh Brown — Foyil High School
    • Super Bowl XL Appearance with Seattle Seahawks
Josh Brown
Seattle Seahawks kicker Josh Brown lifts his arms to fans to encourage them after he kicked a field goal against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of a football game Monday, Nov. 27, 2006, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

  • Tony Casillas — East Central High School, University of Oklahoma
    • Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII Champion with Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys 49ers NFC 1994
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Steve Young (8), scrambles for three yards despite pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tony Casillas (75) in the second quarter of the NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 in Irving, Texas. The Cowboys prevailed 38-21. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

  • Chris Harris — Bixby High School
    • Super Bowl XLVII Appearance & Super Bowl 50 Champion with Denver Broncos
Chris Harris
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he walks a rope line after stepping off an airplane after returning to Colorado as the victor over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

  • Thomas Henderson — Langston University
    • Super Bowl X, XIII Appearances, Super Bowl XII Champion with Dallas Cowboys
Thomas Henderson Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Thomas Anderson, left, and defensive tackle Randy White show their elation to a crowd gathered in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 8, 1979 to welcome the Cowboys home after their 28-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Henderson, who predicted the win, saying the Rams didn't have enough class for the Super Bowl, scored the final touchdown against the Rams on a 68-yard interception play. The Cowboys will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIII in Miami, Jan. 21. (AP Photo)

  • Keith Jackson — University of Oklahoma
    • Super Bowl XXXI Champion with Green Bay Packers
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Green Bay Packers' Keith Jackson flips the football over the goal post after catching a second quarter touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Championship game in Irving, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 14, 1996. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

  • Kenny King — University of Oklahoma
    • Super Bowl XV, XVII Champion with Oakland Raiders, LA Raiders
1981 NFL Playoffs
Oakland Raiders running back Kenny King breaks away from a tackle attempt by Cleveland Browns strong safety Clarence Scott for a gain in an AFC playoff game in Cleveland Sunday, Jan. 4, 1981. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)

  • Lane Johnson — University of Oklahoma
    • Super Bowl LII Champion with Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (17) and Lane Johnson celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt York)

  • Dexter Manley — Oklahoma State University
    • Super Bowl XVII, XXII Champion and Super Bowl XVIII Appearance with Washington Redskins
Rams Vs Washington
Redskins player Dexter Manley, 72, trys to get the crowd into the game during a time-out for an instant replay call during the Rams Vs Washington wildcard game Sunday at R.F.K. Stadium in Washington, Dec. 28, 1986. The long time-out was caused by a fumble by the Rams and the officials used the replay to rule on the call, which took almost 3 minutes, in favor of the Redskins. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

  • Robert Meacham — Booker T. Washington High School
    • Super Bowl XLIV Champion with New Orleans Saints
Darren Sproles
Robert Meacham #17of the New Orleans Saints, in action, before the game against the Saint Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome during an NFL game in Saint Louis on Sunday Dec. 15, 2013. (AP Photo/David Seelig)

  • Russell Okung — Oklahoma State University
    • Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and Super Bowl XLIX Appearance with Seattle Seahawks
Russell Okung
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Okung kisses the Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Seahawks won 43-8. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

  • Antonio Smith — Oklahoma State University
    • Super Bowl XLIII Appearance with Arizona Cardinals, Super Bowl 50 Champion with Denver Broncos
Antonio Smith
Denver Broncos defensive end Antonio Smith poses for team photos before an NFL football walk through practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

  • Thurman Thomas — Oklahoma State University
    • Super Bowl XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII Appearances with Buffalo Bills
Thomas
Buffalo Bills' running back Thurman Thomas carries the ball during the first half of the Super Bowl ahead of New York Giants defense, Jan. 28, 1991. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

  • Spencer Tillman — University of Oklahoma
    • Super Bowl XXIV Champion with San Francisco 49ers
  • Daryl Williams — University of Oklahoma
    • Super Bowl 50 Appearance with Carolina Panthers
  • Kevin Williams — Oklahoma State University
    • Super Bowl XLIX Appearance with Seattle Seahawks

Coaches:

  • Jimmy Johnson — Coached at Oklahoma State from 1979 to 1983
    • Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII Champion with Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys Packers Playoff 1994
Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson cheers on his players in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 1994 in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

  • Lovie Smith — Played at University of Tulsa from 1976 to 1979
    • Super Bowl XLI Appearance with Chicago Bears
Lovie Smith
Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith attends at a news conference at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., Friday, July 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

  • Barry Switzer — Coached at University of Oklahoma from 1973 to 1988
    • Super Bowl XXX Champion with Dallas Cowboys
Barry Switzer,
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Barry Switzer smiles as he talks with others on the field during team warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7