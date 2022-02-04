Super Bowl: Players tied to Oklahoma to play in season finale

TULSA, Okla. — A handful of players expected to see the football field on Feb. 13 could add to the storied history of champions with Oklahoma ties.

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in a matchup of two high-powered offenses.

Joe Mixon

Reed Hoffmann/AP Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs through the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

The Bengals offense features former Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon played for the Sooners in 2015 and 2016, rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns over those two seasons.

He left college for the NFL in 2017, but fell in the draft after video surfaced showing Mixon punching a young woman in the face in 2014.

The Bengals picked Mixon in the second round of the draft.

Mixon made the Pro Bowl this season after totaling 1,519 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Matt Patterson/AP Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The loaded defense for the Rams has plenty of stars, but still had room for former Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo this season.

Okoronkwo played at both linebacker and defensive end in Norman, totaling 20 sacks, five forced fumbles and 162 total tackles in his four college seasons.

The Rams picked him up in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He's played fewer defensive snaps this season since the team acquired Von Miller, but is still a key part of the Special Teams and situational plays on defense.

Samaje Perine

Aaron Doster/AP Cincinnati Bengals' Samaje Perine (34) runs before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Running back Samaje Perine will play behind Mixon in the Cinncinatti backfield against the Rams, and could take on a bigger role if Mixon gets hurt at any point.

Perine played at Oklahoma alongside Mixon, totaling 4,443 yards from scrimmage and 51 touchdowns over three seasons with the Sooners.

Washington selected Perine in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he'd only play two seasons with the team before bouncing to the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and eventually the Bengals where he's revived his young career in key games for the team when Mixon has dealt with injuries.

Perine had 442 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns during the regular season.

Tre Flowers

Tre Flowers will likely see some action against the high-powered Rams offense.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboys corner played with the Seattle Seahawks for the last three seasons before joining the Bengals for the 2021-22 season.

Bobby Evans

Bobby Evans played on the Oklahoma Sooners offensive line before the Rams picked him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He could fit in at multiple positions along the Rams' offensive line in the event of an injury during the game.

Jordan Evans

Jordan Evans, a Norman native, played linebacker for four years at Oklahoma. The Bengals selected Evans in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's on the Injured Reserve list after suffering a knee injury earlier this season, and won't see the playing field on Sunday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

