Reports: Oklahoma to pay new coach Venables $43 million over six-year deal

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is prepared to pay new head football coach Brent Venables $7 million per year to lead the Sooners.

According to The Athletic's Jason Kersey, Venables's contract will run through Jan. 31, 2028 and his salary will increase by $100,000 every February.

The average annual value will be $7.25 million on the six-year deal, beginning at $7 million annually, according to The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber.

The contract terms will have to be approved by the OU Board of Regents.

Interim head coach Bob Stoops is still expected to lead the football team into their Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon on Dec. 29.

