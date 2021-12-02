Bob Stoops expected to get $325k for interim head coach role at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is meeting Thursday and Friday with the compensation for Bob Stoops included on the agenda.

Stoops is temporarily taking over the school's football program after the sudden departure of head coach Lincoln Riley for USC.

Stoops coached the Sooners starting in 1999 until his retirement in 2016.

The Board will vote in its meetings to officially name Stoops the interim head coach for the team's bowl game.

The meeting agenda lists the compensation for the interim role as a one-time $325,000 payment.

Stoops immediately hit the recruiting trail Monday following the announcement of his new position.

The school has yet to announce a full-time replacement for Riley.

