Players, recruits abandon Oklahoma following Riley's exit

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are reeling following head coach Lincoln Riley's decision to leave for USC.

Multiple recruits and players are abandoning OU through decommitments and transfer announcements on Monday.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler, who entered the season as a Heisman favorite only to be demoted to the second team, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

The emergence of freshman quarterback Caleb Williams already left Rattler as the odd man out, making the decision to leave that much easier for his football career.

Demetrius Hunter, a 2022 offensive line recruit announced he'd decommitted from OU as of Monday morning.

Defensive end Derrick Moore also announced he'd be taking his talents elsewhere.

Moore is another top 2022 recruit, the second-highest ranked commit for the Sooners according to ESPN.

