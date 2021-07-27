Owasso native Patrick Callan helps USA Swimming advance to finals

TOKYO — Owasso native and 12-time Bishop Kelley state champion, Patrick Callan helped USA Swimming advance to the 4x200 Relay Tuesday in Tokyo.

Callan made his Olympics debut competing in the third leg of the relay. The Americans were in second place after Callan completed his leg of the race and finished third in the heat (7.05.62) and fifth in the prelims overall to advance.

Great Britain finished first in the heat and the prelims.

With a top-eight finish in the prelims, Team USA has qualified for the final, which is scheduled for 10:26 p.m. tonight (12:26 p.m. Wednesday in Tokyo).

Callan is not expected to be one of Team USA's participants in the final.

