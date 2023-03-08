ORU wins Summit League Tournament, earns NCAA bid

Sioux Falls, SD — Oral Roberts is going back to the big dance.

The Golden Eagles beat North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League Championship to earn the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles will enter the tournament with a 30-4 record and on the nation's longest winning streak (17 games).

ORU made the tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2021.

The field of 68 will be announced on Sunday at 5 pm.

