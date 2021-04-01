Oral Roberts, Paul Mills signs new long-term contract agreement

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts head men's basketball coach Paul Mills is staying in Tulsa. Mills has agreed to continue leading the Golden Eagles in a new contract agreement.

"I am very excited that Coach Mills has made a long-term commitment to ORU," said University President Dr. William Wilson. "The ORU men's basketball program is building something very special and the future is bright."

Mills led ORU during this past season to claim a Summit League Championship title before eventually becoming the No. 15 seed in NCAA's March Madness Tournament.

The Golden Eagles became the second No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 in Tournament history. ORU took down No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida for its first Tournament wins since 1974.

In Mills' fourth season as the head coach, the team finished the 2020-21 season with an 18-11 record.

"I look forward to continuing the work at ORU for years to come to develop champions on and off the court," said Mills. "It's a pleasure to work with these players each day. Let's get to work."

