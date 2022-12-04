Oklahoma to face No. 13 Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners will wrap up their 2022-23 season with a matchup against No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Sooners (6-6, 3-6) slogged through their first season under head coach Brent Venables, their worst finish since 1998's 5-6 record in the season before Bob Stoops was named head coach. The program's fall from recent success came after former head coach Lincoln Riley's departure at the end of last season after which multiple players including quarterback Caleb Williams and recruits followed to USC.

The Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) finished second in the ACC Atlantic behind ACC Champion Clemson. Their resume this season includes nonconference wins over both LSU and Florida.

The Cheez-It Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CST.

