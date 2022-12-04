Oklahoma State to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State will finish its 2022-23 season with a matchup against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

College football bowl announcements were announced Sunday after Saturday's conference championship games wrapped up the regular season. Kansas State won the Big 12 Championship with an upset win over TCU.

The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) finished their season losing five of their last seven games after a start to the season that saw them sniffing College Football Playoff consideration. OSU finished fifth in the Big 12 standings, three spots ahead of Bedlam rival Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) who they lost to on Nov. 19.

The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) finished fifth in the Big Ten West, a disappointing season by their own standards, leading to the firing of head coach Paul Chryst early on. Former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell accepted the job to take over as Wisconsin head coach next season.

The Dec. 27 matchup will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CST.

