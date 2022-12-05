Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders, Braylin Presley enter transfer portal

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two key players for the Oklahoma State Cowboys are exploring other options, announcing they'll enter the transfer portal.

Longtime quarterback Spencer Sanders and freshman wide receiver Braylin Presley both announced their intentions to leave OSU on Monday.

Sanders is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in program history. He posted a farewell message on Twitter:

Sanders ranks second to Mason Rudolph on OSU's all-time passing list with 9,553 yards, and first in rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,956.

Presley, an all-time game-breaker at Bixby High School, leaves after just one season with the Cowboys. He recorded five catches for 26 yards over the course of one season that didn't include much playing time after coming to Stillwater as a four-star recruit.

I have entered the transfer portal! — braylin (@braylinpres2022) December 5, 2022

Players entering the transfer portal at this point in the season are almost certainly expected to miss the Cowboys' bowl game against Wisconsin.

