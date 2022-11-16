Oklahoma City Thunder tours White House, discusses key policy issues

WASHINGTON — The entire Oklahoma City Thunder team visited the White House on Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Wizards the next night.

The team and coaches talked with White House staff about a handful of policy issues including criminal justice, health and education. The group along with two Thunder Fellows students attended a screening of the film "Seeds of Greenwood."

The documentary produced by OKC Thunder Films showcases the first year of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows, and explores the connection local Black high school students are able to make with the historic Greenwood District.

Oklahoma City Thunder The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022.

"I personally learned so much and I'm grateful for the opportunity," said Canada native and Thunder shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. "We always talk about growth as basketball players but the best growth in life is as human beings, and seeing those kids almost transform themselves in such a short amount of time is special."

Head coach Mark Daigneault said the visit was a great educational experience for the team and coaches.

"We're incredibly proud of the [Thunder Fellows] program and especially proud of the kids that represent it, and for them to be on-site with us today was awesome," Daigneault said.

The Thunder (6-8) take on the Wizards (8-6) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

