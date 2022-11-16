Photos: Oklahoma City Thunder tours White House

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and members of the franchise's Tulsa afterschool program Thunder Fellows attended a screening of "Seeds of Greenwood" at the White House on Tuesday. Nov. 15, 2022. Oklahoma City Thunder

Prev 1 / Ad Next