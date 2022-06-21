NBA Draft Preview: Who could the OKC Thunder pick in round one?

TULSA, Okla. — The NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday night and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play a key role on that night.

The Thunder has picks 2,12, 30 and 34 entering the night, barring any trades from General Manage Sam Presti's arsenal of draft capital.

In the video above, 2 News Oklahoma Sports's Cayden McFarland and Chris DiMaria took the time to look at some of the draft's top prospects, and which of them could be playing in Oklahoma City next season.

