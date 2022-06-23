2022 NBA Draft: Tracking OKC Thunder picks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder is looking to make a return to winning basketball Thursday night with some new additions through the NBA Draft.

The team entered Thursday with the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks, along with a pick late in the first round and another in the second round. Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti has been stockpiling draft capital since trading Russell Westbrook in 2019.

The team has a 90-136 record since that trade and finished with the league's fourth-worst record in 2021-22.

MORE >>> NBA Draft Preview: Who could the OKC Thunder pick in Round 1?

2 News Oklahoma Sports is tracking the picks and trades made by the Thunder:

The draft is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CST

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

