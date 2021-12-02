Mike Gundy wins Big 12 Coach of the Year, All-Conference awards announced

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Big 12 Conference released its season awards on Thursday, with the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys taking home several honors.

The awards, including Coach of the Year, are voted on by the league's 10 coaches who aren't allowed to vote for their own players.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy won Coach of the Year for the second time in his 17-year tenure at OSU (2010).

Gundy's Cowboys finished the regular season with an 11-1 record and will play for the conference championship on Saturday with a chance at a College Football Playoff on the line.

Oklahoma State senior running back Jaylen Warren won Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and freshman defensive end Collins Oliver won Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Six OSU players made the All-Big 12 First Team, including junior quarterback Spencer Sanders. Four Cowboys made the Second Team including sophomore kick returner and former Bixby Spartan Brennan Presley.

The Oklahoma Sooners had two First Team selections and seven Second Team selections.

