Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State eyes CFP in matchup with Baylor

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State is on the doorstep of college football greatness headed into the school's first-ever Big 12 Championship game.

The Cowboys (11-1 overall; 8-1 Big 12) will take on the Baylor Bears (10-2 overall; 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

OSU is coming off of their first win over Oklahoma since 2014, sending their in-state rival spiraling into the postseason while keeping their own College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The Cowboys came into that game as No. 7 in the CFP rankings, one spot ahead of Baylor but still three spots away from a chance to compete for a national championship.

The CFP committee will release its latest rankings Tuesday evening.

The football program has won 11 conference titles dating to 1926, but Saturday's game will mark its first appearance in a postseason conference championship game in school history.

