Meet 'The Beast' — an OU dream tailgate machine

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three OU grads travel the country in their personalized Sooners bus, bringing the party wherever they go.

Jason Bourne, Mike Smith, and Audy Maggard sit on a bed of AstroTurf pulled behind a former Moore school bus that could seat eight to 10 passengers.

Their table, chairs, and flags all built in make the vehicle a tailgate oasis in the otherwise sparse activity outside the Cotton Bowl.

The white bus is impossible to miss, and upon closer inspection, no detail is spared in putting together "The Beast".

"Horns down" references are both subtle and obvious throughout, there are nods to legendary programs of the past, and it was all done by hand.

The friends say they follow OU to as many games as they can. Wherever they go, they are met with new tailgate partners — Sooner fans and opposing fans alike.

All three are hoping for and predicting an OU bowl win in 2020 to cap off a strong Sooners campaign. Even more, though, they are hoping parking lots will be packed once again in 2021.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

