TU's athletic venues to return to full capacity for 2021-2022 season

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa Department of Athletics says it is proceeding with plans to return to full capacity at H.A. Chapman Stadium for the upcoming football season in the fall.

TU's Director of Athletics Rick Dickson confirms that all of the university’s sports venues will operate at full capacity for the 2021-22 athletic year.

In addition to Chapman Stadium, this includes the Donald W. Reynolds Center, Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium, Michael D. Case Tennis Center, and the Collins Family Softball Complex.

Additional information is set to be available prior to the start of the individual sports seasons.

“After experiencing a remarkable year of competition without the ability to share with many of our loyal and passionate Hurricane fans, it gives me great satisfaction to welcome our fans back to games this year,” said Dickson. “We appreciate the understanding that fans had as we navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 15 months. We will operate our venues safely and continue to keep apprised of any new developments per state and local guidelines.”

Tulsa football kicks off their season on the Labor Day holiday weekend with a Thursday night game against UC Davis.

Tickets for the Golden Hurricane 2021 football campaign are on sale now. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 918-631-4688.

