Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

J-Dub signs five-year contract extension with OKC Thunder

NBA Finals Pacers Thunder Basketball
Julio Cortez/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts after making a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
NBA Finals Pacers Thunder Basketball
Posted

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jalen Williams is staying in Oklahoma City after agreeing to a five-year $287 million rookie contract extension.

The deal could potentially reach $296 million if he earns certain accolades, like winning MVP or Defensive Player of the Year.

The Thunder now has its Big Three locked up for the future with SGA and Chet Holmgren also securing deals.

The past season was Williams' best in the NBA so far, averaging 21 points in 23 playoff games.

He did this while playing with a ligament tear in his right wrist. He's since undergone surgery to repair it and is expect to be back and ready for next season.

More from 2 News Sports

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US