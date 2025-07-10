J-Dub signs five-year contract extension with OKC Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jalen Williams is staying in Oklahoma City after agreeing to a five-year $287 million rookie contract extension.

The deal could potentially reach $296 million if he earns certain accolades, like winning MVP or Defensive Player of the Year.

The Thunder now has its Big Three locked up for the future with SGA and Chet Holmgren also securing deals.

The past season was Williams' best in the NBA so far, averaging 21 points in 23 playoff games.

He did this while playing with a ligament tear in his right wrist. He's since undergone surgery to repair it and is expect to be back and ready for next season.

