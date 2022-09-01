Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Union at Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Week 1 of the high school football schedule in Oklahoma lands our Friday Night Live Tailgate in Broken Arrow as the Tigers host Union.

The matchup pits two of the top high school programs in the state against each other in another Class 6A Division I clash following Week 0's Battle of the Burbs between Bixby and Owasso. Union (1-0) enters the matchup ranked third in the division while Broken Arrow (0-1) sits tied for fifth, according to the Associated Press.

The Tigers are coming off of a season-opening 56-45 loss in Bentonville, Arkansas last week. Despite totaling nearly 600 yards of offense, Broken Arrow's defense couldn't keep Bentonville out of the endzone in the end.

Friday Night Live Week 0: Broken Arrow at Bentonville

Union is coming off of a 57-10 win at home over Westmoore in Week 0. The newly-renamed Redhawks broke in their completed football stadium in dominant fashion featuring transfer players like former Jenks quarterback Shaker Reisig and former Booker T. Washington standout DJ McKinney.

Union swept Broken Arrow in their two meetings last season including their 17-14 win in the Class 6AI semifinal.

Friday Night Live Week 0: Westmoore at Union

The Friday Night Live Tailgate show starts at 6 p.m. live at Broken Arrow High School's Memorial Stadium.

