Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Muskogee at Booker T. Washington

TULSA, Okla. — Our Game of the Week in Week 8 brings us back to Tulsa for a showdown between Muskogee and Booker T. Washington.

The Hornets (4-3) are hosting the Roughers (7-0) who handed them a 54-21 loss in Muskogee last season. Booker T. is coming off of an 80-0 win over Grant last week.

Muskogee is coming off of a 48-13 home win over Tahlequah. The Roughers are looking to keep pace with Stillwater as the only undefeated teams in their district.

Our Friday Night Live Tailgate crew will be at Booker T. Washington High School for our live pregame show at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

