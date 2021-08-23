Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Lake Ridge at Union

TULSA, Okla. — Union High School opens up its season at its renovated football stadium on Friday when they host Lake Ridge, Texas for the Friday Night Live Game of the Week.

"It's amazing," Union head coach Kirk Fridrich told 2 News Oklahoma when asked about the new stadium.

"It's given a lot of energy to our football staff, not just our kids, but our staff to have such a blessing to give back to these kids is pretty neat."

The stadium has been in the works for the last two seasons, with renovations made to the east and west stands, and new turf laid on the field.

A new video display board and scored boards are expected to be installed in 2022.

Union had a tough start and a strong finish to last season -- finishing with a 6-6 overall record -- as its young core developed into what is now a seasoned group of veterans returning to this year's squad.

The team has the majority of its starters on offense back including quarterback Grayson Tempest and 10 of 11 returning defensive started including Matthias Roberson and De’Marion Thomas.

"A lot of those kids who played last year understand the expectation," Fridrich says.

"That's half the battle."

Union beat Edmond Sante Fe 28-19 in a scrimmage last week on their new turf.

The matchup with Lake Ridge comes ahead of a brutal stretch to start the season for Union with their next three games playing host to Broken Arrow, Jenks and Owasso.

