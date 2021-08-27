Photos: Union opens renovated stadium in season-opener against Lake Ridge
Union High School opened its renovated football stadium on Friday in its season-opening game hosting Lake Ridge, Texas.
Photos: Union opens renovated stadium in season-opener against Lake Ridge
Union High School opened its renovated football stadium on Friday in its season-opening game hosting Lake Ridge, Texas.2 News Oklahoma
Union High School opened its renovated football stadium on Friday in its season-opening game hosting Lake Ridge, Texas.2 News Oklahoma
Union High School opened its renovated football stadium on Friday in its season-opening game hosting Lake Ridge, Texas.2 News Oklahoma
Union High School opened its renovated football stadium on Friday in its season-opening game hosting Lake Ridge, Texas.2 News Oklahoma
Union High School opened its renovated football stadium on Friday in its season-opening game hosting Lake Ridge, Texas.2 News Oklahoma
Union High School opened its renovated football stadium on Friday in its season-opening game hosting Lake Ridge, Texas.2 News Oklahoma