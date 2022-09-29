Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Grove at Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Friday Night Live Game of the Week brings our crew to Claremore for Week 5 as the Zebras host Grove.

Claremore (3-1) is riding a three-game winning streak coming into Friday night, including last week's 35-14 win over Hale (0-4). The Zebras' only loss of the season came in the first week against Bartlesville.

Friday Night Live Week 3: Hilldale at Claremore

Grove (4-0) is riding a hot streak of its own, looking to keep its undefeated season alive in Claremore. The Ridgerunners beat Edison 49-14 at home last week and Wagoner 28-20 in Week 3.

Friday Night Live Week 3: Wagoner at Grove

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew will have pregame coverage from Claremore High School starting at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

MORE >>> Friday Night Live: When is our live show coming to your school?

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

