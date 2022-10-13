Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Broken Arrow at Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Our Friday Night Live crew heads about 30 minutes south of Brookside this week for our Game of the Week in Bixby.
The undefeated Spartans (6-0) are hosting Broken Arrow (2-4) on Friday night with all eyes on one of the few games not played on Thursday due to Fall Break. Bixby is riding a 55-game win streak dating back multiple seasons and including last season's Class 6A Division II state championship.
The Spartans are coming off of a 77-14 win on the road over Enid last week. Bixby is winning by an average of 59.5 points through its first six games in Class 6AI.
Broken Arrow is looking to pull off the upset Friday night that would turn its season around. The Tigers are 2-1 in district play including last week's win at home over Westmoore.
Our Friday Night Tailgate crew will be on-site for live our pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
