Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Bristow at Verdigris

2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew sets up in Claremore for our Week 5 Game of the Week between the Zebras and Grove. Sept. 30, 2022.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 12:21:54-04

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Week 6 takes our Friday Night Live Tailgate crew to Verdigris as the Cardinals host Bristow in our Game of the Week.

Verdigris (5-0) is looking to keep its undefeated record alive against the Pirates (3-3) who are unbeaten in district play so far this season. The Cardinals are coming off of an easy 28-6 win on the road over Holland Hall.

Bristow has been dominant in Class 3A District 4 play so far, beating Inola 64-14 and Dewey 58-6. The Pirates made it to the second round of the playoffs last season in Class 4A District 3.

Our Friday Night Tailgate crew will be out at Verdigris High School for our live pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

