Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Bixby at Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Trojans return home Friday to host Bixby in the Friday Night Live Game of the Week.

The Trojans come into the game off of a 20-14 overtime win in Texas over Mansfield Summit.

Jenks, defending Class 6AI champions, forced a fumble at the 1-yard line to clinch the win and get to 1-0.

Bixby dominated their Week 0 matchup, beating Mansfield Timberview 69-14. Senior quarterback Christian Burke finished 17-for-24 for 281 passing yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win.

This Friday's local matchup of powerhouses will act as a preview of what's to come in 2022 as Bixby will bump up a division to join Jenks and Broken Arrow in Class 6AI District 1.

Bixby beat Jenks 42-35 in Week 1 last season.

