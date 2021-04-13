FC Tulsa returns home in scrimmage against Austin Bold FC

TULSA, Okla. — Soccer is back at ONEOK field as FC Tulsa begin their 2021 campaign, determined to improve on last season's success.

FC Tulsa lost in the 2020 conference quarterfinals in penalty kicks. An emotional game that saw Tulsa shown the red card showed the heart and resolve of the team - one that has fought through adversity since the beginning of the pandemic.

FC Tulsa return home in 2021 for a final warm-up game against Austin Bold FC on Saturday, April 17 at 2:00 pm. Their regular season home opener is two weeks later.

You can purchase tickets to FC Tulsa's scrimmage or May 1 home opener here.

