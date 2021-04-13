NCAA 'unequivocally supports' transgender student-athletes competing in college sports

When it comes to transgender student-athletes competing in college athletics, the NCAA said it "firmly and unequivocally supports" it.

"Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport," said the NCAA's Board of Governors in a statement on Monday.

The NCAA's highest governing body said it has a long-standing policy in place "that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports."

"Our approach -- which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women's sports -- embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee," the statement said.

According to The Associated Press, states that have enacted banning transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams were signed by governors in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Arkansas passed a law prohibiting doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.

When it comes to playing championships, the Board of Governors said they'd only be held in locations where "hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination."