Watch
Sports

Actions

FC Tulsa defeats Louisville City FC

items.[0].videoTitle
FC Tulsa Defeats Louisville City FC
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 20:14:28-04

TULSA, Okla — FC Tulsa turns the tables on Louisville City FC, scoring three first half goals and going on to win, 3-2 - avenging a 3-2 defeat to Lou City last month at OneOK Field.

Marlon Santos (6’), Kembo Kibato (16’) and Rodrigo da Costa (41’) scored the goals for FC Tulsa, which improves to 6-4-1 on the season.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7