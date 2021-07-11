FC Tulsa defeats Louisville City FC

TULSA, Okla — FC Tulsa turns the tables on Louisville City FC, scoring three first half goals and going on to win, 3-2 - avenging a 3-2 defeat to Lou City last month at OneOK Field.

Marlon Santos (6’), Kembo Kibato (16’) and Rodrigo da Costa (41’) scored the goals for FC Tulsa, which improves to 6-4-1 on the season.

