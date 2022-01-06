FC Tulsa announces details for club's 2022 home opener

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced the details Thursday for the club's 2022 home opener.

After opening USL Championship play on the road against the Charleston Battery on March 12, FC Tulsa returns home to ONEOK Field to take on Birmingham Legion FC on March 19.

It will be the first of 17 home matches as the club chases a third-straight trip to the playoffs.

MORE >>> FC Tulsa lands in revamped Eastern Conference for next USL season

“We can’t wait to return to the pitch and open up ONEOK Field to Tulsa on March 19,” said FC Tulsa president James Cannon. “After the success of the first two years for this new era of the franchise, we are ready to push the bar even higher on and off the pitch in 2022. We know our fans will be ready to give us a fantastic home field advantage against Birmingham and through this upcoming season.”

The full schedule along with home and road kickoff times has yet to be announced.

