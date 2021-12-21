Watch
FC Tulsa lands in revamped Eastern Conference for next USL season

Posted at 11:15 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:15:55-05

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa is back in a new-look Eastern Conference for the 2022 USL Championship season.

The club announced the format for the 14-team conference and schedule on Tuesday.

FC Tulsa will spend its second-straight season in the East after spending the club's first six seasons in the West. They'll play each of the other 13 conference teams twice — once on the road and once at home.

They'll also have eight matches against Western Conference teams.

In-state rival OKC Energy FC will not be on the schedule this season as their club takes the season off.

The 34-match regular season begins March 11 with 17 home matches scheduled for ONEOK Field.

The full schedule won't be released until January.

FC Tulsa has made back-to-back USL Championship Playoffs and will need to finish in the top-seven of the conference standings to make it back for a third-straight time.

The top overall seed will get a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and the teams will be reseeded after the first round.

