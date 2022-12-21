Early signing day: Tracking Oklahoma schools, local football stars

TULSA, Okla. — The early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle starts Wednesday, sending Oklahoma's top athletes to premier schools and bringing in players from around the country to play at the state's premier FBS schools.

2 News Oklahoma is tracking the signing announcements from Green Country stars and the recruiting classes coming into Tulsa, OU and Oklahoma State. Check this story as signings are announced Wednesday:

After a spectacular career for the @McABuffaloes, @ErikMccarty13 will sign with the Sooners tomorrow morning. OU is getting a big time athlete with big time toughness. pic.twitter.com/7NJxbEiVMc — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) December 21, 2022

McAlester's Erik McCarty is expected to sign with OU.

Booker T. Washington High School star Micah Tease will be one of the biggest names to watch after de-committing from Arkansas on Monday. Tease most recently had a visit with Texas A&M, according to 247 Sports.

Union High School safety Devin Robinson is committed to TU and expected to sign on Wednesday. His Redhawks teammate and wide receiver Grayson Tempest is expected to join him with the Golden Hurricane under new head coach Kevin Wilson.

MORE >>> Tulsa introduces Kevin Wilson as new head football coach

Bixby brothers Luke and Dylan Hasz are expected to sign on to play together at Arkansas after leading the Spartans to the 2022-23 Class 6AII state title.

Owasso wide receiver Cole Adams signing with perennial powerhouse Alabama.

>> Check this story for updates on Wednesday as more signings are announced

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

