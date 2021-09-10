Watch
Big 12 invites four schools to join conference

Posted at 10:24 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 11:24:58-04

It's official. The Big 12 is sending invitations to the University of Houston, the University of Central Florida, Brigham Young University, and the University of Cincinnati to join the conference.

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors announced Friday morning they voted unanimously to extend membership invitations to the four schools.

This comes after the Sooners and the Longhorns announced they would not be extending their media rights contract with the conference and will be filing a request to join the SEC.

READ MORE: OU, Texas denies to renew contract with the Big 12, expected to join SEC

Both Texas and OU plan to stay in the Big 12 Conference until their contract expires in 2025.

