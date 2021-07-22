Barry Sanders to become second Cowboy added to OSU's Ring of Honor

STILLWATER, Okla. — Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy. Barry Sanders is being immortalized at Oklahoma State.

Sander's name and jersey numbers will be added inside the Ring of Honor at OSU's game against TCU on Nov. 13 later this year. He will become the second member of the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor in Boone Pickens Stadium.

Additionally, a sculptor is in the works to produce a statue that will permanently honor Sanders outside the stadium.

Sanders is being praised for his time at the university. His time at OSU earned him the Heisman trophy and multiple unanimous first-team All-American honors.

He was a first-round draft choice by the Detroit Lions in 1989. The No. 21 jersey Sanders wore as a Cowboy is one of just four numbers not in use at Oklahoma State, at this time.

To purchase tickets to attend the game, visit OSU's website or contact the OSU ticket office at 877-ALL-4-OSU.

